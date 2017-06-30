Kendrick Lamar reacts to Jay-Z’s new album ‘4:44’

'4:44' was released earlier today (June 30) via Tidal

Kendrick Lamar has tweeted his response to Jay-Z‘s new album ‘4:44’.

‘4:44’ is out on Tidal and now and features a response to Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ as well as a Frank Ocean collaboration. It also sees Jay-Z take shots at former friend Kanye West. Read NME‘s review of the album.

Jay’s record hasn’t been out long but it appears that Kendrick has been enjoying it so far. “4:44. WOW. MASTER TEACHER.”, he tweeted earlier today (June 30). See that tweet beneath.

Elsewhere on ‘4:44’, Jay-Z offers his support to his mother’s coming out.

On the song ‘Smile’, Hov raps:

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take/Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her.”

Later in the track, his mother Gloria Carter reads the following poem:

“Living in the shadow. Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live? In the shadows people see you as happy and free, because that’s what you want them to see. Living two lifes, happy but not free. You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or someone you love. The world is changing and they say it’s time to be free. But you live with the fear of just being me. Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be. No harm for them, no harm for me. But life is short, and it’s time to be free. Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed.”

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar has ranked all his own albums from best to worst.

The Compton rapper was recently speaking to US radio host Big Boy when he declared that his latest album ‘Damn’ is “the best”. He rated ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ second, followed by ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ and then his 2011 debut ‘Section.80’.

