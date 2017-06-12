Leaked footage from possible Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna ‘LOYALTY’ video emerges

If confirmed, the track would be the third from 'DAMN.' to receive the video treatment

Footage from the set of the possible video for Kendrick Lamar‘s track ‘LOYALTY’ – which features Rihanna – has surfaced online.

The song, which was taken from Lamar’s most recent album ‘DAMN.’, hasn’t officially been announced as the Compton rapper’s next single. The only videos to emerge from ‘DAMN.’ so far have been for the lead single ‘HUMBLE’ and its follow-up, ‘DNA’.

A short clip from what is reported to be the film set of the video for ‘Loyalty’ has now been uploaded onto social media. As Rap-Up reports, a Rihanna fan account posted a short clip from a red-lit film set that appears to show Lamar sitting on a throne flanked by dancers, as ‘LOYALTY’ can be heard playing in the background. It is unclear whether Rihanna was present on set at the time of filming, or indeed if she will appear in the finished video at all.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, Lamar will embark on a North American tour in support of ‘DAMN.’ next month.

Kicking off in Phoenix on July 12, the touring stint will visit Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia and other major North American cities.

No UK tour dates have been announced as yet, however. Lamar last played on these shores last July, with a one-off show in London’s Hyde Park.