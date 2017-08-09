Kendrick Lamar says he wouldn’t be ‘the best rapper’ if he used a ghostwriter

The hip-hop icon has weighed in on the subject long after Drake received criticism for allegedly using one

Kendrick Lamar has weighed in on the subject of ghostwriters being used in hip-hop.

Drake was criticised by Meek Mill for his alleged use of such people when making his music. The claims led to the pair exchanging diss tracks and barbed jibes over the course of several weeks.

Asked by Rolling Stone if it was ever OK for a rapper to have a ghostwriter, Lamar replied: “It depends on what arena you’re putting yourself in. I called myself the best rapper. I cannot call myself the best rapper if I have a ghostwriter.

“If you’re saying you’re a different type of artist and you don’t really care about the art form of being the best rapper, then so be it. Make great music. But the title, it won’t be there.”

Drake later addressed the claims that were made against him, saying: “I need, sometimes, individuals to spark an idea so that I can take off running. Music at times can be a collaborative process, you know?

“Who came up with this, who came up with that – for me, it’s like, I know that it takes me to execute every single thing that I’ve done up until this point. And I’m not ashamed.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lamar spoke about his role in Taylor Swift‘s ‘Bad Blood‘ remix and how he didn’t realise by participating in the track he was taking a side in her feud with Katy Perry.

Asked if was aware that being involved in the track was like taking sides, Lamar laughed and said: “No, I wasn’t aware of that, bro.”

He continued: “No! On the record, no. Which makes it even more funny now, for sure. That’s far beyond my concern. I have to stay away from that, for sure. That’s some real beef.”