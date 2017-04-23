Kendrick Lamar shares hilarious text his mum sent him about ‘DAMN.’

Lamar's mum seems to think 'DAMN.' is his best album yet.

Kendrick Lamar has shared a hilarious text that his mum sent him following the first time she heard his latest album ‘DAMN.’

Taking to Twitter to share the text, his mum says that the album is “the bomb” before adding, “this your best one to me, no bullshit.”

She jokes that Lamar looks stressed on the cover because she and Lamar’s father are always “stressing him out” and adds that Lamar has always been an “over thinker” since he was a little boy. You can see the full text below.

Earlier this week, Lamar responded to rumours that there will be a companion album to his recent LP ‘DAMN.’

There had been fan theories speculating that a second album could be on its way and Lamar himself appeared to hint at new music coming, but now the star has taken to Twitter to rule this out.

He wrote: “KenFolk. ThankU 4 the desire of always anticipating new music of my own. None is coming. My work will be in our future TDE dates tho.”

Lamar gave his first on-camera interview to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe following the release of ‘DAMN.’ During the interviewm Lamar went into depth on a number of thematic and conceptual points about the album.

During the 45-minute chat with the DJ, the rapper discussed his approach to Donald Trump on the record (“We’re not focusing on him. What’s going on now – we focusing on self”), how the track ‘BLOOD’ is “one of the most interesting pieces on the record”, and how he would prefer to see the reaction of his fans to the new album when he performs live.