Watch Kendrick Lamar surprise a disabled fan with promise to buy her a new wheelchair van

Sam Moore
By

The Compton rapper revealed the generous gift after he presented signed merchandise to Jennifer Phillips in Dallas last week

Kendrick Lamar surprised one of his disabled fans by promising to buy her a new wheelchair van during a meet-and-greet session on his latest tour.

The Compton rapper is currently touring North America in support of his most recent studio album ‘DAMN.’.

After his show in Dallas, Texas last week, Lamar invited Jennifer Phillips – who is quadriplegic and uses a wheelchair – to a meet-and-greet session backstage. Once there, Lamar presented Phillips with a signed ‘DAMN.’ tour hoodie – though that was just the start of the rapper’s show of generosity towards the fan.

The message on the back of the hoodie thanked Phillips for her years of support, with Lamar promising her that he would make sure she’s “comfortable driving in the city.”

“You are strong and positive,” the note read. “You’re kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure you’re comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. You’re always appreciated.”

Watch footage of the heartwarming moment below, as well as enlarged images of Lamar’s hand-written note and Phillips’ take on the encounter.

@kendricklamar surprises disabled fan backstage with signed merchandise

A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on

So about last night… lol. If you know me or even just look in my Instagram profile for two minutes then you know I am a huge Kendrick Lamar and TDE fan/supporter for YEARS. I've been to every show Kendrick has had in Dallas including the first one that even he forgot about lol and one in Austin. That's 8 shows and not including the other TDE artists shows. I was a big fan of music and concerts before my injury but I never supported and loved a label like theirs before. Of course they have great music but they are also great people. None of them have ever treated me like a stranger or a charity case lol. I didn't meet them because I'm in a wheelchair. I just know great people (shout out to @bluethegreat for the initial in person introduction to Dot & Q). I never supported them for any benefits like this lol. Their music and shows were enough for me. But this is amazing and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you all and always will. Thank God for you Kendrick and I will continue to pray for you. And like I said, next time I'm driving myself to your show lol. Thanks to the whole team! #tde

A post shared by msj3nn (@msj3nn) on

Earlier on this current tour, footage of Lamar’s fans rapping the lyrics to ‘HUMBLE.’ back at him word-perfect went viral after video of the moment was uploaded online.