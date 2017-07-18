Watch Kendrick Lamar surprise a disabled fan with promise to buy her a new wheelchair van

The Compton rapper revealed the generous gift after he presented signed merchandise to Jennifer Phillips in Dallas last week

Kendrick Lamar surprised one of his disabled fans by promising to buy her a new wheelchair van during a meet-and-greet session on his latest tour.

The Compton rapper is currently touring North America in support of his most recent studio album ‘DAMN.’.

After his show in Dallas, Texas last week, Lamar invited Jennifer Phillips – who is quadriplegic and uses a wheelchair – to a meet-and-greet session backstage. Once there, Lamar presented Phillips with a signed ‘DAMN.’ tour hoodie – though that was just the start of the rapper’s show of generosity towards the fan.

The message on the back of the hoodie thanked Phillips for her years of support, with Lamar promising her that he would make sure she’s “comfortable driving in the city.”

“You are strong and positive,” the note read. “You’re kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure you’re comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. You’re always appreciated.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Watch footage of the heartwarming moment below, as well as enlarged images of Lamar’s hand-written note and Phillips’ take on the encounter.

@kendricklamar surprises disabled fan backstage with signed merchandise A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on Jul 16, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Also Dave Free gave me a "What happens on earth stays on earth" hat off his head! Kendrick gave me his custom Mavs jersey. And that's the front of the autographed jacket. A post shared by msj3nn (@msj3nn) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Earlier on this current tour, footage of Lamar’s fans rapping the lyrics to ‘HUMBLE.’ back at him word-perfect went viral after video of the moment was uploaded online.