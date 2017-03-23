Is Kendrick Lamar teasing the release of his fourth album?

Rapper recently said he was working on a 'very urgent' new album.

Kendrick Lamar appears to be teasing the release of his fourth album.

The rapper’s Instagram now features just one image: a black background showing the Roman numerals “IV” in white.

Fans are now speculating that “IV” could refer to his fourth album after 2011’s ‘Section.80’, 2012’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ and 2015’s ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’.

Earlier this month, Lamar said that he was working on a “very urgent” new album.

The rapper explained that he wants to return to “addressing the problem” the way he did on his 2015 album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” Lamar told The New York Times.

“‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was addressing the problem,” he continued. “I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore. We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”

Though he gave no idea as to a potential release date, Lamar did say of the album: “It’s very urgent.”