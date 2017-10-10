Kendrick Lamar extends UK and European tour
Due to an overwhelming demand for tickets, K. Dot will play more shores on this side of the Atlantic come February
Kendrick Lamar has extended his UK and European tour after an overwhelming demand for tickets from fans.
The Compton rapper will properly tour on this side of Atlantic for the first since 2013 with the new jaunt, which kicks off in Dublin on February 7. James Blake will support on all dates.
Lamar has now added extra dates in both London and Paris due to an overwhelming demand for tickets for the ‘DAMN.’ tour. The rapper will return to the capital after two dates at The O2 on February 12 and 13 with an extra live show at The SSE Arena in Wembley on February 20.
As well as the new London date, Lamar has also added an extra show in Paris at the Accorhotels Arena on February 26.
Tickets for the newly-announced dates will go on sale on Friday (October 13) at 9am.
See Kendrick’s full and updated tour itinerary below.
February 2018
7 – 3Arena, Dublin
9 – Genting Arena, Birmingham
10 – Arena, Manchester
11 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
12 – The O2, London
13 – The O2, London
15 – Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
20 – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London
22 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
23 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland
25 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France
26 – Accorhotels Arena, Paris, France
27 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
March 2018
1 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
2 – Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway
3 – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden
5 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
Lamar recently revealed that ‘DAMN.’ can be played in reverse.
“It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm,” he said. “It’s one of my favourite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio.”