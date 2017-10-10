Kendrick Lamar extends UK and European tour

Due to an overwhelming demand for tickets, K. Dot will play more shores on this side of the Atlantic come February

Kendrick Lamar has extended his UK and European tour after an overwhelming demand for tickets from fans.

The Compton rapper will properly tour on this side of Atlantic for the first since 2013 with the new jaunt, which kicks off in Dublin on February 7. James Blake will support on all dates.

Lamar has now added extra dates in both London and Paris due to an overwhelming demand for tickets for the ‘DAMN.’ tour. The rapper will return to the capital after two dates at The O2 on February 12 and 13 with an extra live show at The SSE Arena in Wembley on February 20.

As well as the new London date, Lamar has also added an extra show in Paris at the Accorhotels Arena on February 26.

Tickets for the newly-announced dates will go on sale on Friday (October 13) at 9am.

See Kendrick’s full and updated tour itinerary below.



February 2018

7 – 3Arena, Dublin

9 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

10 – Arena, Manchester

11 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

12 – The O2, London

13 – The O2, London

15 – Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany

20 – The SSE Arena, Wembley, London

22 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

23 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland

25 – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

26 – Accorhotels Arena, Paris, France

27 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

March 2018

1 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

2 – Telenor Arena, Oslo, Norway

3 – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

5 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Lamar recently revealed that ‘DAMN.’ can be played in reverse.

“It plays as a full story and even a better rhythm,” he said. “It’s one of my favourite rhythms and tempos within the album. It’s something that we definitely premeditate while we’re in the studio.”