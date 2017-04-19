Kendrick Lamar’s ‘DAMN.’ is getting a vinyl release

Order your signed vinyl now

Kendrick Lamar‘s new album ‘DAMN.’ is getting a vinyl release.

The rapper’s new album, which features guest appearances from U2 and Rihanna, plus a Rat Boy sample, dropped on Friday (April 14).

Signed vinyl copies of the album are now available to order from Lamar’s website, but only until tomorrow (April 20). The signed vinyls are expected to ship in July.

Meanwhile, the rapper has dropped his video for ‘DNA’, which co-stars Don Cheadle. He is currently locked in a battle with Ed Sheeran for this week’s UK Number One album.

Lamar closed out the first weekend of Coachella festival on Sunday (April 16) with a headline performance featuring a large amount of material from his latest album ‘DAMN.’ The performance marked the live debuts of the eight songs he played from his fourth studio album.

Lamar opened his set with the controversial Fox News segment that lambasted Lamar for his lyrics in the 2015 track, ‘Alright’. Kendrick was also joined by Travis Scott to perform ‘Goosebumps’ – a track from Scott’s second album that features Lamar. Later on, fellow TDE member Schoolboy Q appeared to perform ‘THat Part’ from Q’s ‘Blank Face’ album. Following that, Future made an appearance to perform ‘Mask Off’ while Kendrick took the role of his hype man.