"I've always just found hope in the bright colours."

Singer Kesha has appeared on Good Morning America to discuss her new album, ‘Rainbow’, which is released this week.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Speaking candidly to host Robin Roberts, Kesha discussed how her latest album helped her to overcome difficult issues in the past few years. “This record, quite literally, saved my life,” she admitted. “I hope you guys like it and I hope you can hear it, and I hope it helps people.”

Opening up about the content of lead single ‘Praying’, Kesha visibly held back tears as she explained, “It talks about me personally going through something very hard, lots of very hard things, making it through, not giving up, and finding empathy on the other side — which is incredibly hard sometimes.” Watch the interview below:

She also discussed the symbolism of hope behind the title, and how rainbow motifs have come to be a large part of her life. “Colour symbolises hope. It’s no coincidence that it’s also the symbol for the LGBTQ community.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I’ve always just found hope in the bright colours, and I wanted to bring that more into my everyday life. My house is covered in rainbows. I have like 10 rainbow tattoos.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kesha discussed working with her mother and other family members on the album, alongside Dolly Parton, adding: “I consider her family now.”

‘Rainbow’ is released Friday August 11 on Kemosabe.