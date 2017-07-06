Kesha announces first single in four years

Singer has been locked in a court battle with Dr Luke

Kesha has announced plans to release her first single since 2013.

The singer, who has been locked in a legal battle with Dr Luke for three years who she claims sexually assaulted her, will release new track ‘Praying’ later today (July 6).

In a series of Instagram videos, which you can view below, she said: ”Animals, I have a surprise for you. Your support and love and kindness has gotten me through, hands down, the hardest time in my entire life. My new song, ‘Praying,’ is coming out tomorrow, and I couldn’t have done this without you. I fucking love you.”

She added: ”Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true …. please pray one day y’all can hear this music. it’s the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and it’s literally documenting me growing up.

”I cannot wait and will forever fight for you to hear it. Merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art and let you hear it, that’s all I want for Christmas and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you. Thank you animals. love y’all.”

‘Praying’ is her first solo material since 2013’s Deconstructed EP. Her last album was 2012’s ‘Warrior’. Last year, she and Zedd released their collaborative single ‘True Colors’.

Kesha and producer (real name Lukasz Gottwald) have been embroiled in a legal dispute since October 2014, when the singer filed a lawsuit in California against Dr. Luke citing “mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault” while also seeking to end her contract with Sony. Dr Luke responded by counter-suing for defamation, and it was confirmed in August 2016 that Kesha’s case had been dropped so that the singer could focus on the defamation lawsuit.