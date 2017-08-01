The star is set to return with new album 'Rainbow' later this year

Kesha has announced a tour of North America in support of new album ‘Rainbow’ – her first run of solo dates since 2013.

The news comes following the announcement of the singer’s new album ‘Rainbow’ – her first since 2012’s ‘Warrior’. It’s so far been led by singles ‘Praying’ and ‘Woman’.

Kesha will return to US shores for a run of dates through September and October of this year, ending on November 1 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.

Kesha’s full US tour dates are as follows:

September 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

September 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

September 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

September 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

October 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

October 6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 9 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

October 13 – Lakewood, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium

October 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

October 16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

October 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

October 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

October 23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

October 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

October 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

October 31 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

November 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

The ‘Tik Tok’ star’s ongoing legal battle with former producer Lukasz “Dr Luke” Gottwald recently saw Dr Luke summon Lady Gaga to testify in court.

Kesha and the producer have been embroiled in a legal dispute since October 2014, when the singer filed a lawsuit in California against Dr. Luke citing “mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault” while also seeking to end her contract with Sony.

Dr Luke responded by counter-suing for defamation, and it was confirmed in August 2016 that Kesha’s case had been dropped so that the singer could focus on the defamation lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Gottwald wants Gaga to discuss text messages she reportedly sent to Kesha. Gottwald believes that these messages further ruined his reputation.

When summoned, Gaga allegedly offered to submit a written statement, but Gottwald’s lawyers have requested an in-person assertion.