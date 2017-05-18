Singer discusses eating disorders and body image issues in essay for 'Teen Vogue'

Kesha has opened up about suffering from eating disorders and body image issues in a new essay.

The essay appears in the latest issue of Teen Vogue. In it, the singer explains that when she was younger, she was “often bullied and shamed into hiding the things that made me unique”.

She continues to talk about the abuse she’s received later in life: “The amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online makes me sick. I know from personal experience how comments can mess up somebody’s self-confidence and sense of self-worth. I have felt so unlovable after reading cruel words written by strangers who don’t know a thing about me.”

Kesha adds: “It became a vicious cycle: When I compared myself to others, I would read more mean comments, which only fed my anxiety and depression. Seeing paparazzi photos of myself and the accompanying catty commentary fueled my eating disorder. The sick irony was that when I was at some of the lowest points in my life, I kept hearing how much better I looked. I knew I was destroying my body with my eating disorder, but the message I was getting was that I was doing great.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“In the past couple of years I’ve grown up a lot. I’ve realized that once you take the step to help yourself, you’re going to be so happy you did. Taking the time to work on yourself requires bravery. Trying to change your life based on other people’s thoughts can drive you crazy. You have to figure out what makes you feel good and what keeps you in a positive head space.”

“This is one reason why I’ve changed my relationship with social media. I love it because it’s how I communicate with my fans—and nothing means more to me than my fans—but too much of it can exacerbate my anxiety and depression.”

After pledging to “take more breaks from social media and screens and spend more time in nature”, Kesha says that she’s “currently writing an album that explores how my vulnerabilities are a strength, not a weakness.”

She finishes the essay by saying: “With this essay, I want to pass along the message to anyone who struggles with an eating disorder, or depression, or anxiety, or anything else, that if you have physical or emotional scars, don’t be ashamed of them, because they are part of you. Remember that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. And that no one can take the magic you make.”

Read the full essay here.

Meanwhile, Kesha has been embroiled in a legal dispute with former producer and mentor Dr Luke since October 2014. Sony recently announced that it had parted ways with Dr Luke. In February, Kesha released a series of emails between Dr Luke and her manager that appear to show the former making disparaging comments about the singer’s diet.