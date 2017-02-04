Kesha joins campaign to end online harassment

Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation is also involved with #HackHarassment

Kesha has signed up to be a part of a campaign that is aiming to end online harassment and cyber bullying.

#HackHarassment was founded by Intel, Vox Media and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation with the aim to make the internet a more inclusive and supportive place for everyone.

As Nylon reports, a 2014 study by the Pew Research Center found men and women are almost equally likely to have been harassed online. Women, however, are far more likely to be exposed to sexual harassment, stalking and sustained harassment.

The singer recently joined the campaign and features in two public service announcements aimed mostly at teens and young adults. One of the PSAs is entirely silent as insults and negative comments appear over her image.

The second finds her encouraging people to speak up against online bullies after lip-syncing along to hurtful comments.

“This issue is near and dear to my heart, as I have been bullied online for many years,” Kesha wrote on Instagram of her decision to get involved with #HackHarassment.

“I know I’m not alone in that… The internet and social media can be so helpful in many ways, but one downside is that some people feel it’s okay to hide behind a screen and be hateful to others. I, for one, believe no one should be subjected to harassment online.”