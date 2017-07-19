Kesha reveals the painful meaning behind her new album title

The singer will release 'Rainbow' on August 11

Kesha has revealed the painful meaning behind her new album title, ‘Rainbow‘.

The singer announced the record earlier this year. It will be her first full-length release since her long-running legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke.

Following the reveal of the first two tracks from the album – ‘Praying‘ and ‘Woman‘ – Kesha has opened up about the LP’s meaning in a new interview.

“The reason I wanted to name this record Rainbow is because I kind of associate healing with kind of going back to my childlike mind, before I got all twisted and turned and beaten and heartbroken and all those things,” she told Elvis Duran.

“Everything was magical and I didn’t understand it. The world was so big and beautiful, and I trusted everyone and everything, and it was just so perfect and wonderful.”

She added: “I’ve done a lot of healing. […] I kind of reference that a lot. What’s left in my heart is still made of gold, you know? You heal what you can and keep going.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Kesha also said during her legal battle she wasn’t sure if she would ever “be able to put out music” again. “Some days it felt like I was kind of clinging onto this ghost of an idea that got me through a lot of years,” she said.

“You know, sometimes it felt more real, sometimes it felt less real, and I kept waking up and I’d say, ‘OK, you can’t just lay in bed, you got to get up, you got to go to the studio.’ And even when I really didn’t want to, I would. It’s kind of a testament to like, you got to show up for yourself.”

‘Rainbow’ will be released on August 11. Watch the interview above, via Uproxx.