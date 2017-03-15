Kesha talks the danger of giving online trolls ‘too much power’

The singer took part in a Q&A during SXSW.

Kesha has opened up about her struggles with online abuse, urging others to limit the power they give to the internet bullies.

The 30-year-old singer was taking part in a Refinery 29 Q&A during SXSW. Titled ‘Refinery 29 and Kesha Discuss Reclaiming the Internet’, the talk took place yesterday (March 14).

The talk coincided with the launch of Refinery’s new Reclaim Your Domain campaign, which aims to make the internet a safer space. Kesha’s comments reflected that she desires to do the same.

“I think that the world should be a safe place, I think that America should be a safe place, and I think that the internet should be a safe place,” she said. “I feel nervous for [young people]. I got bullied at school, but I got to go home and write songs.”

According to Billboard, she said that much of the problem online lies with individuals putting too much power in negative trolls. The danger, she says, is, “You’re making people you don’t know your higher power.”

She continued, “I was making trolls, I was making bullies, I was making people I had never met before — who were projecting their insecurities on me, on the internet — I was making them the truth, the higher power.”

Kesha also revealed that she is working on a new album, with over 80 songs already recorded. “The new music is just me speaking honestly about the sh– I’ve been through in life,” she said. “For the first time ever, without anyone dictating anything — it’s just me speaking directly from my gut.”

The pop star ended the chat with advice on how she continues to move forward as an artists and a person. “I have people that doubt me and try to get in my way, and people that are horrible to me. I have this mental place I put them all. It’s my ‘f— you’ list. … I have a bunch of people that doubt me, and I have the strength inside of me — you have a lot of people to prove wrong.”

“[That’s when I say to myself] ‘Get your ass up and write a song.’ I’m not gonna let hate win. I’m gonna win, and I’m gonna do it, and I’m going to spread love for the rest of my life. My goal is to be remembered for being a positive human being that did positive things to other people,” she said.