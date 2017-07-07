Kesha talks Jerry Seinfeld hug rejection and getting a hug from Bob Dylan

Singer describes hugging Bob Dylan as "wonderful" and "healing"

Kesha has addressed a recent viral clip that saw Jerry Seinfeld dodging her attempt to hug him.

The two stars both attended a charity event held last month by the David Lynch Foundation. While the Seinfeld star was being interviewed on the red carpet, singer Kesha interrupted the comedian to tell him that she “loves” him “so much”. She then asked if she could hug him. After Seinfeld said “no thanks” and physically dodged Kesha’s attempt to hug him, he then said to the interviewer: “I don’t know who that was”. Upon being told it was Kesha, Seinfeld replied: “Okay, well I wish her the best.”

After the clip went viral online, leading Kesha fans to declare that Seinfeld is “over”, the actor then explained why he chose not to hug Kesha, revealing that he didn’t know who Kesha was.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Now Kesha has discussed the incident, speaking to SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood. “I shoulda known better,” Kesha admitted. “I’ve seen the [Seinfeld] hugging episode, that was my fault.” She also said that the incident made her think “‘Wow, maybe I should stop trying to hug everyone and like attacking them'”, before changing her mind: “I was like, ‘Fuck that! No! I like hugging, hugging is magical, hugging is beautiful.'”

Kesha also revealed that she recently met – and successfully hugged – Bob Dylan. “He just opened his beautiful arms and gave me the most wonderful, healing, Bob Dylan hug that I have ever dreamt of,” she recalled, “and I just could care less about anything else.”

This week has seen Kesha release her first single since 2013 in the form of ‘Praying’.

In an open letter about the track, Kesha wrote: “I’ve overcome obstacles, and I have found strength in myself even when it felt out of reach. I’ve found what I had thought was an unobtainable place of peace.”

“This song is about coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you. It’s a song about learning to be proud of the person you are even during low moments when you feel alone. It’s also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal.”