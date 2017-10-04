Kesha calls Taylor Swift a ‘fucking sweetheart’ for donating to her Dr Luke legal costs

Swift allegedly donated $250,000 to Kesha's trial expenses

Kesha has praised Taylor Swift for allegedly donating money to the legal costs relating to her ongoing Dr Luke trial.

The singer has been embroiled in a legal dispute with producer and former mentor Dr Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald) since October 2014, when the singer filed a lawsuit in California against Dr. Luke citing “mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault” while also seeking to end her contract with Sony.

Dr Luke responded by counter-suing for defamation, and it was confirmed in August 2016 that Kesha’s case had been dropped so that the singer could focus on the defamation lawsuit.

In April of this year, Sony cut their ties with Dr Luke, then in July, Dr Luke summoned Lady Gaga to testify in his trial against Kesha.

A new interview with Rolling Stone now revealed that Swift donated $250,000 towards Kesha’s legal expenses, with Kesha saying that Swift “is a fucking sweetheart”.

“Very, very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous, picks up the phone every time I call her,” Kesha added. “My mom doesn’t even always pick up the phone!”

Taylor Swift’s camp have not yet confirmed the singer’s donation.

In the Rolling Stone interview, Kesha also discusses her body image struggles. In court papers, she accused Dr Luke of calling her a “fat fucking refrigerator”, which he denies.

“I was slowly, slowly starving myself,” Kesha has now said. “And the worse I got and the sicker I got, the better a lot of people around me were saying that I looked. They would just be like, ‘Oh, my gosh, keep doing whatever you’re doing! You look so beautiful, so stunning.'”

Kesha released her comeback album ‘Rainbow’ in July.