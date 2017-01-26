Listen to Kevin Parker’s remix of Tame Impala bandmate Barbagallo’s track ‘Longue La Nuit’

The remix of a cut from Tame Impala live drummer Julien Barbagallo's solo project has also received the video treatment

Kevin Parker has remixed a song by his Tame Impala bandmate Julien Barbagallo.

Parker has lent his hand to the song, which is taken from the Tame Impala drummer’s recent solo project. Currently releasing music under his surname BARBAGALLO, the French musician released his second album ‘Grand Chien’ back in October.

Barbagallo has today (January 26) shared a new remix of his song ‘Longue La Nuit’ (translated as ‘Long Night’), with production coming from his employer in the live arena. Parker brings a dancey, leftfield tweak to Barbagallo’s take on French pop.

As well as the new remix, Barbagallo has also released a video for this new version of ‘Longue La Nuit’. Directed by Clemens Habicht, the clips switches between footage of frolicking proboscis monkeys and an exuberant Parisian, who weaves his way through the restaurants and bars that are located along The Seine in the French capital.

Listen to and watch the video for Kevin Parker’s remix of ‘Longue La Nuit’, and check out its special new artwork below.



Another prominent Tame Impala-affiliated band, Pond, have this week announced their return with a new album. Featuring Parker and Barbagallo’s touring partner Jay Watson and former Tame Impala tour member Nick Allbrook, Pond will release their new record in May.