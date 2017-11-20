Khalid speaks out after being groped by fan

"How fuckin old are we?"

Khalid has claimed that he recently was groped by a fan after stopping to talk to her.

The 19-year-old singer, who released debut album ‘American Teen’ earlier this year, shared his experiences in a series of posts on Twitter.

“Lol I go to talk to a fan and she grabs my ass. How fuckin old are we”, he wrote on Twitter.

“I love interacting and talking to fans but I also love respecting others so don’t disrespect me when I’m being nice”.

He also admitted that he ignored the incident as he didn’t want to become overly angered by it.

He also reassured fans that it wouldn’t stop him from interacting and them in the future, despite the negative experience.

One fan wrote: “This is garbage. thank you for saying something, but i’m sorry this happened. it’s never acceptable for anyone. i hope it doesn’t ruin your image of your fans or keep you from interacting with them in the future.”

Defending the singer, another fan wrote: “So proud of you!!! some people are often scared to talk about situations like these so thank you for speaking out about it!”

He is yet to reveal where the incident occurred.