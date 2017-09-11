Kid Rock announces “I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!” in bizarre new campaign statement

He released the rant on his website earlier today (September 11).

Kid Rock has released a statement on his website blasting the far left and far right, and announcing his love for black people.

Earlier this year it was announced that he would be running for US senate, launching the Kid Rock for Senate website, although he is yet to file the paperwork and is keen to remind people that he hasn’t yet officially announced his candidacy.

However, he took to his website to post a rant blasting his haters for their “jealousy”.

The country rapper takes a swipe at the “extreme left” who he claims are “trying to use the old confederate flag BS, etc. to stir the pot, when we all know none of this would be going on if I were not thinking of running for office.

“Pretty funny how scared I have them all and their only agenda is to try and label people / me racist who do not agree or cower to them!!”

He questions whether he should give his haters airtime but decides that: “I will always stand up for myself, my family, my friends, my fans, my city, my state, my country and the good in human nature!”

After having a go at “people, businesses and charities” that he previously supported in the Detroit community who are not supporting him back, he ends his rant with: “P.P.P.P.P.S. I LOVE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

Kid Rock has been accused of racism in the past, thank to his support of President Trump.

Despite claiming he’s not officially in the running, the rapper seemingly gave his first campaign speech last Wednesday (September 6), during his concert at Grand Rapids in Michigan.

The controversial speech addressed Nazis, the KKK, and single mothers “who can’t even take care of themselves”.

Last month, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor revealed his thoughts on Kid Rock’s bid for senate, saying: “I think the worst thing that people can do is assume that you can fill a role that you have no experience in.

“I mean, we’re kind of seeing that with the President right now.”