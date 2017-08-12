Kid Rock is being encouraged to run as Senatorial candidate by a Republican group

The super PAC set up by Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell has issued a statement backing the musician

Kid Rock has been encouraged to continue with his apparent bid to run for the US senate.

Last month (July 12), the country rapper and outspoken supporter of Donald Trump launched a website called KidRockForSenate.com. The site features slogans including “Pimp of the nation”, “I’ll rock the party” and “In rock we trust”.

Fans speculated that the website was just a marketing stunt for a new album or tour, but the musician insisted that it was real and promised a “major announcement in the near future”.

Now, the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC, which was formed during the 2016 US election by Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, has backed Kid Rock to run as a Senatorial candidate.

“We’d be actually very interested in his candidacy,” said the group’s president, Steven Law, on C-SPAN yesterday (August 11), as Spin reports. “I certainly wouldn’t count him out.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“The truth of the matter is that he’s done a lot in his home state philanthropically, he’s a pretty smart guy, he thinks about policy, and he’s a shrewd businessman,” Law added. “If you’re watching, Kid, we hope you run.”

A fortnight after the launch of his KidRockForSenate.com website, the musician tweeted a report that claimed he is in the lead for Michigan’s senate race.

The article referred to a poll undertaken by Delphi Analytics that suggested he had an eight percent lead over Debbie Stabenow, the state’s Democrat politician in the running.

However, if undecided voters were added in to the mix, the results showed 44 percent of those polled as not being sure who to vote for, with Kid Rock on 30 percent and Stabenow on 26, as Loudwire reports.