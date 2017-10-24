Turns out Kid Rock isn’t actually running for Senate

"Fuck no, I'm not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?"

After teasing the world for months, Kid Rock has finally confirmed that he won’t be running for Senate.

Talking to Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show today, the singer revealed that it was just a joke that went too far, to promote his upcoming album.

“Fuck no, I’m not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?” he replied when Stern asked him about his bid.

“Who fucking couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour too… Are you fucking shitting me?”

He also went on to say that pretending to run was: “the worst advice I ever gave myself, but it’s been the most creative thing I’ve ever done. And I’ve gotten to see everyone’s true colours.”

Kid Rock Saying He’s Not Running For Senate – The Howard Stern Show by Howard Stern From The Howard Stern Show (10-24-17) – Kid Rock Saying He’s Not Running For Senate For more Howard Stern Show: Website – www.howardstern.com Twitter – www.twitter.com/sternshow Instagram – www.instagram/sternshow Facebook – www.facebook.com/thehowardsternshow

He revealed that his 11th album, ‘Sweet Southern Sugar’ will be released on November 3, and that he’ll be touring the LP on the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ tour in 2018.

Earlier this year it was announced that the singer would be running for US senate, after he launched the Kid Rock for Senate website, although when it was noted that he was yet to file the paperwork, he was keen to remind people that he hadn’t yet officially announced his candidacy.

Last month the singer posted a bizarre campaign statement on his website, blasting the far left and right, and proclaiming his love for black people.