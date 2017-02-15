Kid Rock named as potential Republican candidate for US senate seat

Rock was floated as a possible contender at a Republican party meeting.

Kid Rock is being eyed as a potential Republican candidate for a US senate seat.

The musician, who is a vocal Republican supporter, was floated as a possible contender for next year’s Michigan senate race at a local Republican party convention last weekend. The seat has been held by Democrat Debbie Stabenow since 2000 but the state went to Trump at last year’s election.

According to Detroit Free Press, a member of the Michigan Republican party’s central committee, suggested that Rock would be an ideal candidate because he “has name I.D., is an out-of-the-box idea, and would kind of get rid of that stodgy Republican image.”

He added: “I’ll bet you he would generate as much excitement as Trump did.”

Rock has yet to respond to the endorsement. He was a staunch supporter of Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, he said: “I’m digging Trump. I feel like a lot of people, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, feel like if you get Hillary [Clinton] or Bernie [Sanders], or you get [Marco] Rubio or [Ted] Cruz or whoever, there’s going to be the same shit.”

Rock went on to perform at the Republican National Convention, as he did for Mitt Romney in 2012. He also sold Trump merchandise in his online store, including shirts that read “God, Guns & Trump” and “Make America Badass Again” hats.