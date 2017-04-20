Kid Rock, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent visited Donald Trump at the White House

They were photographed together in the Oval Office this week

Kid Rock recently visited Donald Trump at the White House with Sarah Palin and country singer Ted Nugent.

On Wednesday evening (April 19), Kid Rock and Nugent were pictured in the Oval Office along with Palin, the President, Nugent’s wife Shemane Deziel and Kid Rock’s fiancee Audrey Berry.

Kid Rock, Nugent and Palin were later photographed in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton, seemingly mocking Trump’s former election foe. See that below.

The Hill reports that Palin was given an official invitation from Donald Trump and brought Kid Rock and Nugent as her guests.

Palin later wrote on Facebook: “A great night at the White House. Thank you to President Trump for the invite!”

Kid Rock has long been vocal in his support for Trump, selling pro-Trump merch that includes a red cap that reads: “Make America Badass Again”. Other items include a t-shirt that says “God, Guns & Trump” and one that features a electoral college map of the United States, showing all of the states that voted for Trump.

Meanwhile, Kid Rock has also been eyed as a potential Republican candidate for a US Senate seat. A member of the Michigan Republican party’s central committee suggested that the musician would be an ideal candidate because he “has name I.D., is an out-of-the-box idea, and would kind of get rid of that stodgy Republican image.” He added: “I’ll bet you he would generate as much excitement as Trump did.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Kid Rock said: “I’m digging Trump. I feel like a lot of people, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, feel like if you get Hillary [Clinton] or Bernie [Sanders], or you get [Marco] Rubio or [Ted] Cruz or whoever, there’s going to be the same shit.”

Rock went on to perform at the Republican National Convention, as he did for Mitt Romney in 2012.