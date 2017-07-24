Republican consultant says Kid Rock will win Senate seat if he doesn’t “beat up a woman”

The rock and country singer launched his apparent foray into politics earlier this month

A Republican consultant has voiced his confidence in Kid Rock‘s ability to win both the party’s nomination to run for the US Senate and the seat itself – as long as he doesn’t “get caught in bed with a little boy, or beat up a woman.”

The musician launched his apparent inaugural political campaign earlier this month. While some commentators have dismissed the campaign as a publicity stunt, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was among those to voice caution, saying: “we all thought Donald Trump was joking.”

A new report from Politico has assessed Kid Rock’s early chances of running for Senate, with its reporters talking to one Republican consultant who voiced his belief in the singer’s political ambitions.

“Presuming Kid Rock doesn’t get caught in bed with a little boy, or beat up a woman between now and August 2018, he’s going to win the nomination if he gets in,” GOP consultant Dennis Lennox said. “I think there’s no question about that. I think he’s the prohibitive favorite if he gets in.”

Michigan, the state Kid Rock is apparently running in, is traditionally a Democrat-supporting state. However, in the last US election, its allegiances changed to Republican as it backed now-President Trump.