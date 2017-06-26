Kidnapping suspect arrested during Iron Maiden gig after his friend posts ticket details on Facebook

The Bexar County Sheriff’s department in Texas announced the unusual arrest on their social media accounts yesterday (June 25)

A suspect in an aggravated kidnapping case in Austin, Texas was arrested in his seat at an Iron Maiden concert on Saturday (June 24) after police were able to track him down from ticket details his friend had posted on Facebook.

Derrick Roseland was located by the relevant authorities after the unnamed friend took to social media prior to the show to enthusiastically announce that they would be attending the legendary metal band’s gig at the AT& Center in San Antonio over the weekend.

Austin P.D. detectives obtained the picture – which clearly revealed where the suspect would be sitting – and shared the information with their colleagues in the intelligence department at The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then made their way to the venue, located the seats and arrested Roseland without incident. See The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office’s statement on the arrest below.

Last month, it was revealed that Iron Maiden aren’t able to perform ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’ on their ongoing ‘Book of Souls Tour’ as they’re currently sued by another songwriter over the song.

The band’s track – which used to be a live favourite – is being disputed by the writer of another song called ‘Life’s Shadow’, which is referenced in ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’.