Kiefer Sutherland to play UK tour around Glastonbury appearance

The actor released his first album last year

Kiefer Sutherland, who was added to the Glastonbury line-up today (May 30), will head to the UK for a series of shows around the festival in June.

The actor, who is known for his roles in the likes of The Lost Boys, 24, and Phone Booth, released his debut album ‘Down In A Hole’ last year.

The record, which is a country album, saw him collaborate with singer-songwriter Jude Cole, who co-wrote and produced it. It was released on August 19, 2016 and reached Number 35 on the US Top Country Albums chart.

Sutherland has already toured the US in support of the album and will head to the UK this summer. He will play five headline dates either side of the Worthy Farm bash, where he joins the likes of Lorde, Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, Radiohead, Father John Misty and Boy Better Know on the line-up.

See Kiefer Sutherland’s full tour dates below. Tickets are available now.

Bristol, Bierkeller (June 20)

Birmingham, O2 Academy2 (21)

London, Islington Assembly Hall (22)

Manchester, Gorilla (26)

Glasgow, SWG3 (27)

Sutherland said of ‘Down In A Hole’ ahead of its release: “It’s the closest thing I’ve ever had to a journal or diary. There is something very satisfying about being able to look back on my own life, good times and bad, and express those sentiments in music.”

“As much as I have enjoyed the writing and recording process, I am experiencing great joy now being able to play these songs to a live audience, which was something I hadn’t counted on,” he added.