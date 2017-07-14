The Killers add extra shows to huge 2017 UK tour

The Killers have added extra shows in Manchester and Birmingham to their upcoming 2017 UK tour. Full dates and ticket details are below.

Due to phenomenal demand after tickets went on sale this morning, the band have added new shows at Birmingham Genting Arena on November 7, and Manchester Arena on November 14.

Full tour dates are below

Mon November 06 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Tue November 07 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Fri November 10 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

Mon November 13 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tue November 14 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Thu November 16 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – BELFAST SSE Arena Belfast

Sun November 19 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Mon November 20 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tue November 21 2017 – ABERDEEN AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena

Thu November 23 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sat November 25 2017 – SHEFFIELD Sheffield Arena

Mon November 27 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tue November 28 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

This week, Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers told NME that their upcoming album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ was their most ‘personal and bare’ yet.

“I’m turning it around. I’m turning the pen around on myself,” Flowers told NME. “I’m looking in the mirror on this record and focusing a lot on my own personal experiences. Instead of just drawing upon all these experiences and maybe using them in other songs, I am going straight for it with this and singing about my life and my family and that’s something different for me.

“What I like about it is that songs that I love to perform the most are songs that sort of went into that territory and connect with people. Even ‘Mr Brightside’ was a personal song, or Read My Mind – these are songs I love to perform, tend to come from those real places. I really wanted to do that more on this record.”

Flowers added: “This is the more tender side. I’m more bare than I’ve ever been.”

The Killers release new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ on September 21.