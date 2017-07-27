The Killers tease new song ‘Run For Cover’ and share album tracklist for ‘Wonderful Wonderful’

The band will release their fifth album 'Wonderful Wonderful' in September

The Killers have teased a new song from their forthcoming fifth studio album, ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘.

The band have shared a clip of the track ‘Run For Cover’, which they premiered live last month.

The studio version of the song will follow the album’s lead single, ‘The Man‘, which was released earlier this year.

Watch the teaser for ‘Run For Cover’ below.

The Las Vegas group have also confirmed the tracklisting for ‘Wonderful Wonderful’. Photos of a vinyl test pressing of the record were shared on the band’s Twitter page last night, with the songs featured on it written on the label.

The tracklisting is as follows:

‘Wonderful Wonderful’

‘The Man’

‘Rut’

‘Life To Come’

‘Run For Cover’

‘Tyson Vs Douglas’

‘Some Kind Of Love’

‘Out Of My Mind’

‘The Calling’

‘Have All The Songs Been Written’

Meanwhile, The Killers have responded to comments made by The Strokes, about a rivalry and bitterness about the band’s past success.

“We had conversations that went along the lines of ‘Gosh, I think our songs are better than ‘Mr. Brightside’ by the Killers, but how come that’s the one everyone is listening to?’”,” guitarist Nick Valensi is quoted as saying in Lizzy Goodman’s Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City, 2001–2011 book.

“I certainly didn’t, and I don’t think anybody in the band really would even put ourselves in the same boat,” drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr told NME. “We always thought those guys were so much more above us. It’s kind of flattering just to hear them talking about our band – even now.

“Especially The Strokes. They’re one of the baddest rock bands out there.”