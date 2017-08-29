The Killers announce last-minute intimate UK show

They're Brixton bound...

The Killers have announced details of an intimate UK show next month, ahead of releasing new album ‘Wonderful, Wonderful’.

The Las Vegas band will play London’s O2 Academy Brixton on September 12, which comes ten days ahead of the record’s release.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 9AM on September 1 and you can buy them here.

But the show will see a new-look Killers line up making their UK debut, after guitarist Dave Keuning announced that is quitting touring with the band in order to spend more time with his family.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the band wrote: “[Dave] will be taking a break from touring to spend time with his family. We respect his decision, just as we respected Mark’s decision to go back to college.

“More importantly, Wonderful Wonderful will be released on September 22, and we can’t wait for you to hear it – on record and at the shows. We will not disappoint.”

It comes after bassist Mark Stoermer stepped back from performing with the group in 2016, with frontman Brandon Flowers recently opening up on his decision.

Long-time touring members Ted Sablay and Jake Blanton are expected to take over from Stoermer and Keuning respectively – with The Killers also returning to the UK in November for a massive tour.