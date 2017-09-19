The Killers’ Brandon Flowers thinks rock n’ roll in 2017 is ‘bleak’

"The sexy side of rock n' roll has been handed over to rap and hip-hop"

The Killers‘ Brandon Flowers has hit out at the state of rock n’ roll in 2017 – saying that rap and hip-hop has since become more ‘sexy’.

Flowers was speaking to The Big Issue, when he claimed that their had been a decline in the quality of rock n’ roll songwriting, and that the current state of affairs was “bleak”.

“It’s hard to answer without sounding cynical,” said Flowers. “It doesn’t look great. But I don’t know that that’s necessarily anybody’s fault but the bands’ either. Bands need to write better songs, you know. It’s undeniable, if you do it right.”

He continued: “It’s simmering, maybe. Or it’s dormant a little bit now, for sure. But someone’s just got to fan those embers. They’re always gonna be there.”



Brandon Flowers. Credit: Danny North/NME

The frontman also claimed that much of what made rock great had now moved over to urban music, which he admitted was currently in the rudest of health.

“The sexy side of rock n’ roll has been handed over to rap and hip-hop. And that seems more fruitful and fresh and forward-thinking than rock has been for a while.”

Speaking of the band’s own role in the current climate, Flowers added: “We’re starting to understand our role and the traditions that came before us. So, we, to some degree, are flag-wavers and torch-bearers.”

The Killers release new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ on Friday September 22. Their upcoming UK and European tour dates are below.

November

06 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

07 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

10 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

13 – Arena, Manchester

14 – Arena, Manchester

16 – 3Arena, Dublin

17 – SSE Arena Belfast, Belfast

19 – first direct Arena, Leeds

20 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

21 – AECC BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

23 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

25 – Sheffield Arena, Sheffield

27 – O2 Arena, London

28 – O2 Arena, London