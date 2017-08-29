The Killers’ Dave Keuning to ‘take a break’ from touring

"The Killers are the same four weirdos we've always been."

The Killers have announced that guitarist Dave Keuning is to take a break from touring with the Las Vegas band.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the band confirmed that Keuning is planning to spend more time with his family, but will still record with the group.

“Despite conjecture, The Killers are the same four weirdos we’ve always been. And worry not, we will not be performing as a two-piece,” the statement confirmed.

“[Dave] will be taking a break from touring to spend time with his family. We respect his decision, just as we respected Mark’s decision to go back to college.

“More importantly, Wonderful Wonderful will be released on September 22, and we can’t wait for you to hear it – on record and at the shows. We will not disappoint.”

It comes after bassist Mark Stoermer stepped back from performing with the group in 2016, with frontman Brandon Flowers recently opening up on his decision.

Long-time touring members Ted Sablay and Jake Blanton are expected to take over from Stoermer and Keuning respectively.

Meanwhile, The Killers recently opened up on the new wave of bands emerging in 2017, and claimed that new bands aren’t “good enough” to gain success via word-of-mouth in the same way they did.