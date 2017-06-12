The Killers debut new song ‘Run For Cover’

The band will also release their new single 'The Man' on Friday

As The Killers warm up to release their new album, this weekend saw them perform new song ‘Run For Cover’ for the first time. Check it out below.

While the first single from their upcoming fifth album will be called ‘The Man’ and released on Friday, the band used their show at Atlantic City’s Borgata on Saturday to roadtest a different new track.

‘Run For Cover’ begins with an Interpol-esque, post-punk soundscape before blooming a rush of stadium-ready Americana in a similar vein to the sound of the ‘Sam’s Town’ era.

Speaking of the track last year, Brandon Flowers revealed that ‘Run For Cover’ was originally written to appear on ‘Day & Age.

“It’s eight-years-old,” he said. “It started with Stuart Price and it still sort of has his stamp on it – but we’re funnelling it back through the band eight years later with a different producer.

“I never got the lyrics right and I think I’m gonna get it right this time. ‘Run For Cover’ looks like it’s got a good shot [of being on the album].”

Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ was “coming along”.