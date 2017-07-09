The Killers honour ‘Sam’s Town’ and Joy Division at hit-packed Hyde Park show
Brandon Flowers and co storm British Summer Time
The Killers stormed London last night, playing a hit-packed headline set that honoured ‘Sam’s Town’ and saw them cover Joy Division at Hyde Park for British Summer Time. Check out photos, footage and the setlist below.
After a stellar support bill that included Elbow, Tears For Fears, Cold War Kids, Mystery Jets, British Sea Power and many more, the band arrived on stage before sunset in the still baking heat to tear into a rapturously received rendition of new single ‘The Man’, from their upcoming fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
From there on, it was a show loaded with indie classics and fan favourites – leaning equally on their first three albums along with a few other surprises and curiosities. Honouring 10 years since the release of their seminal second album ‘Sam’s Town’, frontman Brandon Flowers looked back to revisiting the material for their recent shows.
“There were a couple of songs that surprised us that we hadn’t been playing,” Flowers told the crowd. “One of those songs was ‘This River Is Wild’. The man who sings ‘This River Is Wild’ does not wear a pink leather jacket.” Swapping for a black blazer, he then led the band through a rousing performance of the track before before the underrated rush of Americana with ‘Bling (Confessions For A King), into the surprise inclusion of their cover of Joy Division’s ‘Shadowplay’ which they recorded for the soundtrack to the Ian Curtis biopic ‘Control’.
‘Human’ united the vast Hyde Park crowd in dance before Flowers picked up a bass to play ‘For Reasons Unknown’. A tender run through ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ led into an epic end to the first set with show highlight ‘Read My Mind’, ‘Battle Born’s only inclusion ‘Runaways’, and a ticker-tape shower for ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’.
With the band in the highest of spirits and the crowd in full voice, The Killers flashed an image of the full British Summer Time line-up on the screens to note that tonight was the only of the shows to have sold out – outselling the likes of Kings Of Leon, Green Day, Justin Bieber and Tom Petty. “You’re the reason we do this,” said Flowers. After the explosive outro of ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Mr Brightside’, fireworks lit up the sky as fans were left singing long into the hot London summer night.
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
The Killers played:
The Man
Somebody Told Me
Spaceman
Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
The Way It Was
Smile Like You Mean It
This River Is Wild
Bling (Confession of a King) (‘Human’ intro on piano)
Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
Human
For Reasons Unknown
A Dustland Fairytale
Read My Mind
Runaways
All These Things That I’ve Done
Encore:
This Is Your Life
Shot at the Night
When You Were Young
Mr. Brightside
The Killers upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 15 July and will be available here.
Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena
Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena
Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena
Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena
Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena
Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena
Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro
Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena
Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena
Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena
Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena