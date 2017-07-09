The Killers honour ‘Sam’s Town’ and Joy Division at hit-packed Hyde Park show

Brandon Flowers and co storm British Summer Time

The Killers stormed London last night, playing a hit-packed headline set that honoured ‘Sam’s Town’ and saw them cover Joy Division at Hyde Park for British Summer Time. Check out photos, footage and the setlist below.

After a stellar support bill that included Elbow, Tears For Fears, Cold War Kids, Mystery Jets, British Sea Power and many more, the band arrived on stage before sunset in the still baking heat to tear into a rapturously received rendition of new single ‘The Man’, from their upcoming fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

From there on, it was a show loaded with indie classics and fan favourites – leaning equally on their first three albums along with a few other surprises and curiosities. Honouring 10 years since the release of their seminal second album ‘Sam’s Town’, frontman Brandon Flowers looked back to revisiting the material for their recent shows.

“There were a couple of songs that surprised us that we hadn’t been playing,” Flowers told the crowd. “One of those songs was ‘This River Is Wild’. The man who sings ‘This River Is Wild’ does not wear a pink leather jacket.” Swapping for a black blazer, he then led the band through a rousing performance of the track before before the underrated rush of Americana with ‘Bling (Confessions For A King), into the surprise inclusion of their cover of Joy Division’s ‘Shadowplay’ which they recorded for the soundtrack to the Ian Curtis biopic ‘Control’.

‘Human’ united the vast Hyde Park crowd in dance before Flowers picked up a bass to play ‘For Reasons Unknown’. A tender run through ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ led into an epic end to the first set with show highlight ‘Read My Mind’, ‘Battle Born’s only inclusion ‘Runaways’, and a ticker-tape shower for ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’.

With the band in the highest of spirits and the crowd in full voice, The Killers flashed an image of the full British Summer Time line-up on the screens to note that tonight was the only of the shows to have sold out – outselling the likes of Kings Of Leon, Green Day, Justin Bieber and Tom Petty. “You’re the reason we do this,” said Flowers. After the explosive outro of ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Mr Brightside’, fireworks lit up the sky as fans were left singing long into the hot London summer night.

The Killers played:

The Man

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

The Way It Was

Smile Like You Mean It

This River Is Wild

Bling (Confession of a King) (‘Human’ intro on piano)

Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

Human

For Reasons Unknown

A Dustland Fairytale

Read My Mind

Runaways

All These Things That I’ve Done

Encore:

This Is Your Life

Shot at the Night

When You Were Young

Mr. Brightside

The Killers upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 15 July and will be available here.

Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena

Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena

Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena

Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena

Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena

Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena

Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena

Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena