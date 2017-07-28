"He just showed up at a show one time".

The Killers have revealed that they have held secret jam sessions with Prince Harry for over a decade.

Drummer Ronnie Vanucci Jr revealed that the prince, who was recently spotted at their British Summertime gig, first met the band after turning up to a show over 10 years ago.

“He just showed up at a show one time and we got along. I mean, it’s been ten years I guess. There’s been a lot of long nights”, he told The Sun.

He also revealed that other unnamed “royal” cousins have shown up to show off their musical chops, and said the Las Vegas group’s lack of awareness about royal protocol meant that the sessions felt natural.

“It’s safe to say we didn’t grow up with the sort of bedazzlement of having a Royal Family or anything, so I wasn’t educated in what it means to know these people first”, he revealed.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Maybe that’s what made things cool. It was just like, ‘Hey, man’.”

It’s not the only band that Harry has become firm friends with either – after he roped in Foo Fighters to play the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games back in 2014.

Meanwhile, The Killers are gearing up to release fifth album Wonderful Wonderful, and described the record as their most personal to date.

Frontman Brandon Flowers told NME: ““I’m turning it around. I’m turning the pen around on myself.

“I’m looking in the mirror on this record and focusing a lot on my own personal experiences. Instead of just drawing upon all these experiences and maybe using them in other songs, I am going straight for it with this and singing about my life and my family and that’s something different for me.”