The Killers kick off UK tour with huge Birmingham show

The Killers kicked off their tour of UK and Ireland last night with a massive show at Birmingham’s Genting Arena that saw them leaning heavily on latest album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

After opening with the eponymous track from the album, the Brandon Flowers fronted band went straight into ‘The Man’, the breakout single from that very same record.

It was then time to take it back right to the very beginning, with a huge rendition of ‘Somebody Told Me’, that allowed the band to show off their new extensive production set-up for the first time.

The staging saw drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr beating away on a raised platform at the back, while a rusty water tower meant that the Americana vibes were brought to Birmingham via Las Vegas.

At times, the light show seemed to give off heavy Kraftwerk vibes as futuristic neon silhouettes illuminated the back of the stage.

During a set that heavily leaned on new material, they also gave the first live outings to ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ tracks ‘Rut’ and ‘Some Kind Of Love’, before raiding their locker once more to play ‘Believe Me Natalie’ for the first time since 2009.

And as the show drew to a close with an inevitable rendition of ‘Mr Brightside’, a ticker-tape canon duly exploded to bring the curtain down on a triumphant opening for their first UK tour in five years.

The Killers played:

Wonderful, Wonderful

The Man

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

Run For Cover

I Can’t Stay

Smile Like You Mean It

For Reasons Unknown

Rut

Life To Come

Human

This River Is Wild

Some Kind Of Love

Runaways

Read My Mind

All These Things I’ve Done

The Calling

Believe Me Natalie

When You Were Young

Mr Brightside

