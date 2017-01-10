The Killers and Kings Of Leon to play European festival the same weekend as Glastonbury

Are they also be booked to play Glasto?

The Killers have been confirmed to headline Denmark’s Tinderbox Festival, which takes place the same weekend as this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

The third edition of Tinderbox takes place in Odense from June 22-24, while Glastonbury runs from June 21-25. Tickets for Tinderbox 2017 are available here

The Killers will headline the Thursday leg of the festival. They will be joined at the festival by Kings Of Leon, Die Antwoord, Jimmy Eat World, Lukas Graham, Martin Garrix, Pet Shop Boys, Tove Lo and Travis Scott, leading to speculation that some of these artists might also be booked to play Glastonbury.

So far, the only band confirmed for Glastonbury 2017 are headliners Radiohead, while ‘inside sources’ recently claimed that Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran would be the other headliners. The Avalanches have also reportedly confirmed themselves for the festival.

Getty

Asked if he knew anything about plans to play Glastonbury, Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins recently told NME: “Not yet man but I’m always the last to know. I have a big mouth so they don’t tell me anything. That’s a rule in Foo Fighters; ‘don’t tell Taylor, he’ll tell everybody’.”

When we asked if they were keen to return after being forced to cancel Glasto and shows at Wembley Stadium in 2015 when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg, Hawkins continued: “It was a bummer when we had to pull out the other year. It was a bummer all round. I mean, Dave almost pulverized his entire fucking leg – and missing Glastonbury was part of that bummer.

“We were excited to get out there and do our march through Wembley then Glastonbury headlining. We were set to pop, we were set to go and then Dave broke his leg like that it was a kick in the fucking nuts. But like Dave said, ‘we will go on, even if I have to sit in this throne I have in my mind’. We were all like ‘that’s crazy – it’s crazy to think anyone’s going to want to see you sitting in a throne’, and we did, and they were some of the best shows we ever played.”