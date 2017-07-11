The Killers ‘unhappy’ about how ‘aimless’ they were making ‘Battle Born’
'On the whole I just wasn't happy with it'
The Killers have echoed their ‘unhappiness’ at their previous album ‘Battle Born‘, revealing that they were much less ‘aimless’ while making new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’. Watch our video interview with the band above.
Back in 2015, frontman Brandon Flowers previously said that the record ‘wasn’t good enough‘. Now, speaking to NME backstage ahead of their epic and hit-packed show at Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time festival at the weekend, the band looked back on the album and how they’ve improved as a unit since.
“I think we were a little bit aimless on ‘Battle Born’,” Flowers told NME. “We were searching. You’re not always gonna find it, I mean we’re always trying, but you’re not always gonna touch what you’re reaching for and we didn’t quite get there – I don’t feel like. I don’t mean to take anything say from it, you know there are songs on it that I love, but just as a whole I wasn’t very happy with it.
“This record [‘Wonderful Wonderful] is just different. There’s a direction, and I think we got there. I hope that people recognise that and feel that. We still have two and a half months until it’s out.”
Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr added: “I feel like every record feels like you want another shot at it. You want to re-do things. Not all the songs are perfect. Amazingly this one has less of that.”
Asked what the band did differently this time round, Vannucci replied: “Different recording techniques, different ways of writing. We used computers more than we’ve ever used them. Even though we employ synthesizers and things like that, we’ve always been really precious about a more organic approach to recording. This time we weren’t as precious with that and it actually ended up being more organic. There was a lot more experimentation going on.”
Flowers also opened up about the meaning behind new single ‘The Man’ – revealing that he ‘regrets’ the negativity and arrogance of his public persona when the band first started out.
The Killers release new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ on September 21. Their upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets will be available here.
Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena
Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena
Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena
Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena
Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena
Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena
Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro
Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena
Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena
Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena
Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena