The Killers ‘unhappy’ about how ‘aimless’ they were making ‘Battle Born’

'On the whole I just wasn't happy with it'

The Killers have echoed their ‘unhappiness’ at their previous album ‘Battle Born‘, revealing that they were much less ‘aimless’ while making new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Back in 2015, frontman Brandon Flowers previously said that the record ‘wasn’t good enough‘. Now, speaking to NME backstage ahead of their epic and hit-packed show at Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time festival at the weekend, the band looked back on the album and how they’ve improved as a unit since.

“I think we were a little bit aimless on ‘Battle Born’,” Flowers told NME. “We were searching. You’re not always gonna find it, I mean we’re always trying, but you’re not always gonna touch what you’re reaching for and we didn’t quite get there – I don’t feel like. I don’t mean to take anything say from it, you know there are songs on it that I love, but just as a whole I wasn’t very happy with it.

“This record [‘Wonderful Wonderful] is just different. There’s a direction, and I think we got there. I hope that people recognise that and feel that. We still have two and a half months until it’s out.”

Drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr added: “I feel like every record feels like you want another shot at it. You want to re-do things. Not all the songs are perfect. Amazingly this one has less of that.”

Asked what the band did differently this time round, Vannucci replied: “Different recording techniques, different ways of writing. We used computers more than we’ve ever used them. Even though we employ synthesizers and things like that, we’ve always been really precious about a more organic approach to recording. This time we weren’t as precious with that and it actually ended up being more organic. There was a lot more experimentation going on.”

Flowers also opened up about the meaning behind new single ‘The Man’ – revealing that he ‘regrets’ the negativity and arrogance of his public persona when the band first started out.