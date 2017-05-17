Is The Killers’ new album currently being mixed?

Dave Fridmann is now working on album no.5

The Killers‘ new album appears to be nearing completion, and now seems to be in the mixing stages.

The band have been working on their new album since September – recording in Las Vegas, San Diego, LA and Joshua Tree with U2 producer Jacknife Lee.

Now, Flaming Lips and MGMT producer Dave Fridmann revealed on his website that on May 4 he was ‘doing a mix for The Killers’. He has previously mixed ‘Lonerism’ by Tame Impala.

NME has approached The Killers for a response.

Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ was “coming along”. “It’s sounding good,” said Vannucci. “We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: ‘What does a four- piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?’ It’s a constant exercise in experimentation.” Flowers then added: “’How should a band sound in 2017?’” Vannucci continued: “We’re trying to arrive at something we’re all just a little bit uncomfortable with. When everyone is slightly uncomfortable, then we know we’re there. “We’re just pushing it in different directions, then bringing it back and trying another direction.”

