The Killers perform amazing 10-song set on the Vegas strip

Watch the Jimmy Kimmel performance back below

The Killers recently took to US TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing a 10-song set back in their hometown of Las Vegas.

Right on the Vegas strip and in the shadow of the iconic Caesar’s Palace, the band gave airings to both the shared singles from upcoming album – ‘The Man’ and ‘Run For Cover’. Brandon Flowers and co. then performed a further eight tracks from their career-spanning repertoire of bangers.

The Killers played:

‘The Man’

‘Run For Cover’

‘Human’

‘Spaceman’

‘Somebody Told Me’

‘Shot At The Night’

‘Read My Mind’

‘All These Things That I’ve Done’

‘When You Were Young’

‘Mr. Brightside’

Watch footage of the full set below.

The group also recently confirmed the tracklisting for ‘Wonderful Wonderful’. Photos of a vinyl test pressing of the record were shared on the band’s Twitter page last night, with the songs featured on it written on the label.

The tracklisting is as follows:

‘Wonderful Wonderful’

‘The Man’

‘Rut’

‘Life To Come’

‘Run For Cover’

‘Tyson Vs Douglas’

‘Some Kind Of Love’

‘Out Of My Mind’

‘The Calling’

‘Have All The Songs Been Written’

The Killers have also lined up a huge UK arena tour for late this year – full dates for that are as follows:

Mon November 06 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Tue November 07 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Fri November 10 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

Mon November 13 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tue November 14 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Thu November 16 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Fri November 17 2017 – BELFAST SSE Arena Belfast

Sun November 19 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Mon November 20 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tue November 21 2017 – ABERDEEN AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena

Thu November 23 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Sat November 25 2017 – SHEFFIELD Sheffield Arena

Mon November 27 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tue November 28 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena