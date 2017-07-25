The Killers respond to past ‘rivalry’ with The Strokes
The Killers have responded to comments made by The Strokes, about a rivalry and bitterness about the band’s success. Watch our video interview with the band above.
The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi’s made the comments come in a new book by Lizzy Goodman called Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City, 2001–2011, which details the rise of 2000s NYC indie bands such as The Strokes, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol and Vampire Weekend.
“We had conversations that went along the lines of ‘Gosh, I think our songs are better than ‘Mr. Brightside’ by the Killers, but how come that’s the one everyone is listening to?’”,” said Valensi.
Now in conversation with NME, The Killers have said that they are ‘flattered’ by the comments.
“I certainly didn’t, and I don’t think anybody in the band really would even put ourselves in the same boat,” drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr told NME. “We always thought those guys were so much more above us. It’s kind of flattering just to hear them talking about our band – even now.
“Especially The Strokes. They’re one of the baddest rock bands out there.”
This comes after frontman Brandon Flowers admitted that The Strokes’ debut album ‘Is This It’ was better than his band’s own ‘Hot Fuss’.
The Killers will release their fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ on September 21 – which, Flowers told NME was their most ‘personal and bare’ yet.
Their full UK and Ireland tour dates are below and tickets are on sale here.
Mon November 06 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena
Tue November 07 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena
Fri November 10 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena
Mon November 13 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena
Tue November 14 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena
Thu November 16 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena
Fri November 17 2017 – BELFAST SSE Arena Belfast
Sun November 19 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena
Mon November 20 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro
Tue November 21 2017 – ABERDEEN AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena
Thu November 23 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
Sat November 25 2017 – SHEFFIELD Sheffield Arena
Mon November 27 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena
Tue November 28 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena