The Killers respond to past ‘rivalry’ with The Strokes

The Killers have responded to comments made by The Strokes, about a rivalry and bitterness about the band’s success. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi’s made the comments come in a new book by Lizzy Goodman called Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City, 2001–2011, which details the rise of 2000s NYC indie bands such as The Strokes, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol and Vampire Weekend. “We had conversations that went along the lines of ‘Gosh, I think our songs are better than ‘Mr. Brightside’ by the Killers, but how come that’s the one everyone is listening to?’”,” said Valensi.

Now in conversation with NME, The Killers have said that they are ‘flattered’ by the comments.

“I certainly didn’t, and I don’t think anybody in the band really would even put ourselves in the same boat,” drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr told NME. “We always thought those guys were so much more above us. It’s kind of flattering just to hear them talking about our band – even now.

“Especially The Strokes. They’re one of the baddest rock bands out there.”

This comes after frontman Brandon Flowers admitted that The Strokes’ debut album ‘Is This It’ was better than his band’s own ‘Hot Fuss’.