The Killers reveal their favourite bands growing up and records by David Bowie, Depeche Mode and Morrissey

Do you agree with their selections?

In a new interview for fans, The Killers have revealed their favourite songs and albums by the likes of David Bowie, Depeche Mode and Morrissey.

The band were taking part in a fan Q&A on Twitter, when frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr were quizzed about their choice cuts from the key artists that helped shape their sound. They named their top bands that they loved as kids and teenagers as The Cars, The Smiths, Oingo Boingo, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Cure, The Police, Pet Shop Boys, Depeche Mode, XTC and The Dead Kennedys.

Asked about his favourite Bowie number, Flowers replied: “From the ‘Young Americans’ sessions, there’s a song called ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’. It’s just a holy song. It’s not one of the most well-know Bowie songs, and I’m not just saying it to be cool, but I think you should check it out.

It’s Gonna Be Me (Without Strings) – 2016 Remastered Version It’s Gonna Be Me (Without Strings) – 2016 Remastered Version, a song by David Bowie on Spotify

Running through other selections, Flowers also revealed that his favourite Morrissey solo album was ‘Vauxhall And I’, and that his favourite Depeche Mode song was ‘In Your Room’. One fan also asked which track he’d recommend by The Cars, to which he replied: “I don’t even have to think about it – ‘Heartbeat City’.”

In Your Room – Remastered In Your Room – 2006 Remastered Version, a song by Depeche Mode, Alan Wilder, Steve Lyon on Spotify

Speaking of fandom, Flowers also recently revealed an incident in which he “made an ass of himself” in front of Morrissey. Flowers remembered how he served the former Smiths frontman when he worked as a “bus boy” (waiter) at Las Vegas restaurant Spago aged 18.

“[I] served him a mushroom pizza and Earl Grey tea, and I totally made an ass of myself,” Flowers remembered, explaining that he had felt embarrassed by remarking to Morrissey that “mushrooms are really cool.” Donald Trump, family life and group counselling – The Killers tell NME the story behind ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ Flowers went on to describe how the pair hung out again years later at the Sunset Marquis hotel in Los Angeles. “I hung out with Morrissey at this hotel,” Flowers said, “I came in one night at around 11 and everything was kind of shut down, but there was this one little light in the restaurant.” “I grew up just idolising him,” the singer went on to say. “I instantly got excited, obviously, and I ended up getting the courage to introduce myself and stay for a few hours out there with the Moz. It was an incredible experience.”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

The Killers release their new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ tomorrow (Friday September 22), before embarking on a full UK tour in November.