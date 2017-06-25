The Killers rumoured for secret set today at Glastonbury 2017

'Somebody Told Me...'

The Killers are strongly rumoured to be playing a secret set at Glastonbury 2017 today.

The highly anticipated ‘TBA’ slot is on the John Peel Stage at 5.30pm today on the closing day of Glasto, with The Killers seeming increasingly likely.

While there were also claims that The Maccabees might be performing, rumours of the Las Vegas ‘Somebody Told Me’ stars have also re-emerged. While The Maccabees have denied that they’ll be attending Worthy Farm this weekend before their split, The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers was coy but dismissive about the chances.

“I think we’re in Athens the day before, so I don’t even know if it’s possible,” said Flowers. “It’s a whole lotta – I mean it’s across the water…” he added.

Now the Twitter account ‘SecretGlasto’, which has been reliably leaking secret and surprise sets throughout the weekend, has teased that The Killers will indeed be performing – spreading excitement among fans.

The other huge secret set of the weekend came when Elbow took to the Park Stage on Friday, despite rumours that Arcade Fire would be performing.

Glastonbury 2017 concludes today with sets from Ed Sheeran, Biffy Clyro, Barry Gibb, Chic, Courteeners, Boy Better Know, Haim, London Grammar and many more. Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews and more from Glastonbury 2017.

The Killers meanwhile, recently revealed new single ‘The Man’ from their upcoming, long-awaited fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘. Their upcoming tour dates are below.

