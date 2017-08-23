The Killers say new bands aren’t ‘good enough’ to gain success via word-of-mouth

Ronnie Vannucci Jr has called blaming changes in technology and music consumption an excuse for lower quality music

The Killers have said new bands aren’t “good enough” to gain success via word-of-mouth in the same way they did.

The band, will release their fifth studio album ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘ on September 22, were helped in their rise to prominence by people talking about the group rather than a big marketing campaign.

In a new interview with Noisey, frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr said the only reason new bands weren’t achieving recognition in the same way now is because of the quality of their music.

“It could happen,” said Flowers. “But there hasn’t been anybody good enough. If there was a band like the Strokes or Interpol, people would talk. If there were some kids out there right now playing ‘Obstacle 1’ tonight, I would hear about it, you would hear about it. But there isn’t.”

Vannucci Jr added: “People are very quick to blame a changing of the times for a lot of things, when it’s really that they’re just not good enough yet.”

Meanwhile, the band released a set of memorable new visuals for latest track ‘Run For Cover’ earlier today (August 23). With the band only making a small number of ghost-like appearances in the video, the main action follows the female protagonist as she is chased by a car – with the driver seemingly intent on stealing a cassette tape (which reads ’07/28/17′) off her.

Prior to its fiery finale, the arty video – which is partly shot in black and video – also shows the woman arguing with a man, smashing a glass and preparing a Molotov cocktail while staying in a motel.