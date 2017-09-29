The Killers set new chart record with ‘Wonderful Wonderful’

Meanwhile, Post Malone has been denied a Number One single by the returning Sam Smith

The Killers have set a new chart record as they scored their fifth Number One album with ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘.

The Las Vegas band put out the new album last Friday (September 22). In a four-star review, NME said: “[Frontman Brandon Flowers] bares more on ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ than ever before, and the result is the band’s best album since 2006’s ‘Sam’s Town’.



By making it to the top of the charts once more, the group have become the first ever international act to achieve five Number One albums in a row.

As Official Charts Company reports, only Oasis, Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys have equaled or bettered The Killers’ unbroken run of chart-toppers. Keane also found themselves in poll position five times, however one of those instances was for an EP rather than an album.

‘Wonderful Wonderful’ has also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart, which compiles the biggest-selling records at the UK’s independent record stores. The album sold 52,000 copies across all formats, outselling the rest of the top five combined.

Flowers now has seven UK Number One albums to his name, including solo albums ‘Flamingo’ and ‘The Desired Effect’. Alex Turner, Damon Albarn and Sting all share this record.

Elsewhere in the Official UK Albums Chart, Foo Fighters‘ ‘Concrete And Gold‘ dropped from Number One to Two, while Ed Sheeran‘s ÷ is at Number Three, marking its 30th week within the top three.

Meanwhile, Post Malone has been narrowly beaten to a UK Number One single by recent returnee Sam Smith.

Smith’s ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ remains at Number One for the third week in a row. It finished just 693 downloads and streaming equivalent sales ahead of Malone’s ‘Rockstar’ feat. 21 Savage.

Malone’s single has climbed from Number Five to Number Two and marks his highest-reaching single in the UK so far. His previous best came with last year’s ‘Congratulations’, which peaked at Number 28.

Dua Lipa’s ‘New Rules’, meanwhile, came in at Number Three, with the top five completed by Camila Cabello’s ‘Havana’ (Number Four) and ‘CNCO & Little Mix’s ‘Reggaeton Lenton (remix)’ (Number Five).