The Killers unveil cinematic title track from ‘Wonderful Wonderful’

The Killers have unveiled the title track from their upcoming new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’. Check it out below.

Leaning on the band’s more cinematic side, ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ is the tender and more esoteric follow-up to previous singles ‘The Man‘ and ‘Run For Cover‘.

Wonderful Wonderful Wonderful Wonderful, a song by The Killers on Spotify

The band’s fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ will be released on September 21 – which frontman Brandon Flowers told NME was their most ‘personal and bare’ yet.