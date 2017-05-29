Kim Kardashian defends Kanye West’s meeting with Donald Trump

Pair met up at Trump Tower in 2016

Kim Kardashian has spoken out over Kanye West‘s recent meeting with Donald Trump.

West famously embraced Trump during a meeting at Trump Tower back in December, with the then President-elect claiming that the pair had been friends for a “long time”. Kanye later explained that he had met with Trump to “discuss multicultural issues”, arguing on Twitter that “it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change”.

However, West later appeared to distance himself from Trump by deleting all his previous tweets referencing their meeting.

Now, Kardashian has defended West’s meeting in an interview with Bravo. She said: “You know, we have different opinions, and Kanye’s opinions, I don’t want to speak on what his opinions are, but they’re evolving.

“I encourage everyone to go and speak with a leader if they think they can make a change. And I think that’s what Kanye thought.”

Kardashian previously posted an Instagram image in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington DC. She also posted pictures of herself, West and family with Trump’s predecessor, Obama.

Following West’s meeting with Trump, it was revealed that the President didn’t invite Kanye to perform at his inauguration because the rapper’s music wasn’t “traditionally American” enough. Instead, the likes of 3 Doors Down, Sam Moore, Jon Voight and Chrisette Michele performed at the event.

Earlier this month, West appeared to deactivate both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The rapper is known for his vocal, but sporadic, presence on Twitter, while he joined Instagram in September 2o16 – calling his account “art” and later uploading 99 photos to the social media platform after cancelling a show.

It was not currently known why West has deleted his social media accounts.

In August 2016, it was reported that West had possibly quit Twitter but it later turned out to be an error with the platform itself.