"Their armed security handled it"

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s LA home was hit by an attempted burglary early Friday morning (October 20) as two suspects tried to steal a car before they were thwarted by security.

The two suspects entered the grounds of the celebrity couple’s Bel Air Mansion, attempting a motor vehicle theft made between the hours of four and five in the morning, reports E! News.

The LAPD confirmed that a witness saw one suspect enter and exit a vehicle before fleeing the scene. The other suspect hid in the bushes and fled once the first suspect had taken some personal items from the car.

An unknown source claimed that one of thieves attempted to run with one of the West’s mobile phones but was stopped by security.

Read more: Noel Gallagher reveals Kanye West influence on new album

“Nothing of Kim or Kanye’s was taken. Their armed security handled it. The guy didn’t even make it past the driveway. He was startled by their security, and dropped the phone he was trying to take,” the property’s security team explained.

TMZ reports that the first suspect entered the property of comedian Kathy Griffin and proceeded to break into a car and steal a purse.

This incident occurs just over a year since Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint during a robbery in Paris.