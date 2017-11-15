Kim Kardashian joins Spotify and shares her first playlist – for ‘Party Prep’

What do you listen to when getting ready to party?

Kim Kardashian has started a new profile on Spotify and shared her first playlist – featuring the likes of Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, Frank Ocean and husband Kanye West.

The model, actress and TV personality launched her official Spotify account this week, in line with her new perfume – Crystal Gardenia by KKW Fragrance. To celebrate, she’ll be holding a dinner party with Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey and her closest friends.

Ahead of the party, Kim Kardashian has shared a playlist of her favourite songs to listen to while preparing for a party. The playlist classics such as ‘As’ by Stevie Wonder, ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’ by Cher, ‘Rock With You’ by Michael Jackson and Madonna’s ‘Material Girl’, along with contemporary cuts including ‘Green Light’ by Lorde, ‘Bodak Yellow’ by Cardi B and Rihanna and NERD’s new collaboration ‘Lemon’. Kanye’s ‘Fade’ naturally opens the playlist.

Party Prep Music I’m listening to while getting ready for a big night…enjoy!

Meanwhile, Kanye West fans recently streamed his track ‘Hey Mama’ 700,000 times in 24 hours in protest to Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Reputation’, and in honour of his late mother.

Earlier this year, fans noticed that the release of Swift’s new album ‘Reputation’ also marked the 10 year anniversary of the death of Kanye’s mother, Donda – who passed away on November 10 2007 as the result of complications from a cosmetic surgical procedure. While Swift’s camp denied any correlation, various created events on social media to mark November 10 as ‘Hey Mama Day’.

As The Ringer reports, the 2005 track from ‘Late Registration’ written in dedication to West’s mother saw streams increase by about 700,000 from 23.6 million to 24.3 million over the course of a 24-hour period.