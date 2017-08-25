Kim Kardashian has banned snake emojis from her Instagram

It comes after the release of Taylor Swift's new single

Kim Kardashian has banned the use of snake emojis on her Instagram after the release of Taylor Swift‘s new song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

– Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Last year, Kardashian released audio footage of Swift apparently agreeing to the lyric in Kanye West‘s track ‘Famous’ (“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex”), causing a tide of snake emojis to flood Swift’s Instagram account.

Taylor countered that there was no recording of her agreeing to the lyric “I made that bitch famous.” Shortly after, Instagram introduced a new filter allowing users to block certain content from being visible in their comments section – Swift was one of the first to take advantage of it.

Last July, Kardashian also tweeted ‘Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!’ with a series of snake emojis. This was seemingly a dig at Taylor Swift’s previous actions.

Taylor Swift then issued a statement condemning Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and accusing them of “character assassination”.

“I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009,” she said.

In the lead up to new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ – released today (Aug 25) – Swift teased the track with a series of mute snake animations.

The track marks the singer’s first release since she shared ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever‘, a collaboration with Zayn Malik that featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

She is also seen wearing a snake ring in a new press photo, while the rings themselves are on sale in her new store. A Taylor Swift hoody with a snake design has also gone on sale.